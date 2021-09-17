National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 113.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 54.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $777,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,931 shares of company stock worth $73,638,203 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $278.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.57.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

