National Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,695 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 390.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $298.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

