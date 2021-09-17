National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $90,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.52 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

