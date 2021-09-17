National Asset Management Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 376,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 154,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 153,257 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

