National Asset Management Inc. Sells 224 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 277.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $302.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.02 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

