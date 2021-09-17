National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Overweight Rating for H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
H2O Innovation stock opened at C$2.63 on Tuesday. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.19 million and a PE ratio of 57.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
About H2O Innovation
