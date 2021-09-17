National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of TSE GSV opened at C$0.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.98 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The company has a market cap of C$211.20 million and a P/E ratio of -13.72. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

