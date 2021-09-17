Nelson John Squires III Sells 3,891 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WCC stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $121.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in WESCO International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

