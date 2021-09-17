Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 488.3% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Neometals stock opened at 0.67 on Friday. Neometals has a one year low of 0.05 and a one year high of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.52.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

