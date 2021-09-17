Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 488.3% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of Neometals stock opened at 0.67 on Friday. Neometals has a one year low of 0.05 and a one year high of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.52.
Neometals Company Profile
