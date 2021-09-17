Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 34525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEPT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.40.

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, Director John Morris Moretz acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,365,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,594,545.96.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

