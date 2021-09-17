Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Up 104.2% in August

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,175,700 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the August 15th total of 575,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 148.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $123.80 on Friday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.63 and a 200 day moving average of $121.04.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

