Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $590.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $616.79.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $586.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $544.69 and a 200 day moving average of $525.05. Netflix has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $345,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $97,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 193,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $100,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

