Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Network International in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get Network International alerts:

NWITY stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. Network International has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.