New Gold’s (NGD) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.33.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$1.46 on Wednesday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$993.97 million and a P/E ratio of -132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.