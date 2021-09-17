New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 8,365 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 100.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eargo were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Eargo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,111,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,354,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 205,046 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Eargo by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 291,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Eargo by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAR opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $852.51 million and a PE ratio of -17.42.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

