New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 50.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $36.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $960.17 million, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.54. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $93.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

