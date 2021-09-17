New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $636,000 in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASXC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $3,341,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

ASXC stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $456.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. Research analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASXC. HC Wainwright started coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

