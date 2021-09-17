New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $653,000 in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Aclaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 893,092 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,539,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $16,380,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRS stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

