New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 648.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Shares of CLBK opened at $17.49 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.