New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $617,000 Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,235 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,161.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,783 shares of company stock worth $16,736,459.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.87. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $87.49.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

