Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches Market Cap of $164.07 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $164.07 million and $8.47 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002274 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00076353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00175324 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.70 or 0.07355067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,034.22 or 1.00148769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.51 or 0.00851720 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

