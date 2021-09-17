Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Gap Down to $29.24

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.24, but opened at $28.47. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 759 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $625.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 62.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 22.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 78.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Chubb Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.