NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NEXT in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT’s FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NXGPY opened at $55.72 on Thursday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.7582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

