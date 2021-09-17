NEXT Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $789,369.09 and $404.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.29 or 0.00383007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

