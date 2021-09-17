NextDAO (NAX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.28 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $187,511.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00070936 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00120066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00179618 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,137,210,512 coins and its circulating supply is 2,096,978,403 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

