NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $301.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 31.6% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in NICE by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in NICE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NICE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,245. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $209.26 and a fifty-two week high of $304.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

