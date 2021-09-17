Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,162,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 309,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 50.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 121,757 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $573,674.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,033.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,560,485.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,669 over the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 4.87.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

