Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $582,935,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $54,799,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $14,918,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $7,338,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $7,338,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.62.

NASDAQ OTLY traded down 0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching 16.25. 2,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 18.03. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of 14.87 and a 1 year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

