Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 175,000 Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNS. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter valued at about $20,740,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter valued at about $5,964,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynamics Special Purpose alerts:

Shares of DYNS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,046. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.