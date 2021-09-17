Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes $2.35 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,671,000 after purchasing an additional 502,147 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,474 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 322,402 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

