Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 565 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,308.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 160,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 149,021 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $169.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,992. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.