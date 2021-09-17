Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.43. 2,365,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,697,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.