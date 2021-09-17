Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 157.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 95,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 63,892 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 669,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 418,060 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1,316.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 484,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,972,299. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

