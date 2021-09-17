Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $383.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.50 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

