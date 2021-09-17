Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $36,587,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $18,142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 409.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 315,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

