Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $118,000 Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 53.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $171.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day moving average is $201.75. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

