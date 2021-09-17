Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 3.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 5.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 9.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

