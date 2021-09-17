Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 26.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2,906.67 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,517,922 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

