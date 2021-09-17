Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 196.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 465,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,066 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 27.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 198,428 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silgan by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

