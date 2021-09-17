Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.