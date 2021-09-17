Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $31.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.85. 656,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

