Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 83,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,434. The company has a market cap of $560.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,220.78, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.46. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

