NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NORMA Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

NOEJ stock opened at €34.96 ($41.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.73. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

