NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NORMA Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

NOEJ stock opened at €34.96 ($41.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.73. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

