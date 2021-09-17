Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Buys A$910,000.00 in Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) insider Raleigh Finlayson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$9.10 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$910,000.00 ($650,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Northern Star Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.