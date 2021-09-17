Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.38. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

