Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Down 44.8% in August

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NVZMY traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.86. 16,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $81.35.

Several research analysts have commented on NVZMY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

