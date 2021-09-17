Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.