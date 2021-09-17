Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.72.

Nucor stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.31.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

