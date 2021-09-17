Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.72.
Nucor stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Nucor
Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.
