Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,266 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.34% of Nutrien worth $61,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,118,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,381,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Nutrien by 18.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $618,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,591,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,837,000 after buying an additional 161,230 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.81. 107,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

