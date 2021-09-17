Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Update

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the August 15th total of 148,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NUWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuwellis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUWE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUWE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. 674,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,325. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13. Nuwellis has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.57.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 74.40% and a negative net margin of 206.57%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

